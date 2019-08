WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a missing teen.

13-year-old Daniel Eden Fowler is 5’6″ and 120 lbs with long brown hair.

- Advertisement -

MISSING TEEN: 13 yo Daniel Eden Fowler. Long brown hair, 5 FT 6 IN, 120 LBS. Use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609. pic.twitter.com/p1o4MlZZRV — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 11, 2019

If you have any information, call Wilmington Police or use Text-a-Tip.