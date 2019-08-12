Airport worker killed when baggage tug flips; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC ( WSOC ) — Media outlets have learned an investigation is underway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a worker was killed there Sunday night.

Investigators told WSOC anchor Blaine Tolison the worker was operating a “tug” — which is a vehicle used for moving baggage — when it flipped and pinned him beneath it. Officials said the man was rushed to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

We’re learning from investigators that a worker was killed at @CLTAirport, last night. They say the worker was operating a ‘tug,’ which is used for transporting baggage; when the tug flipped and pinned him underneath. We’re gathering more details right now @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VMkDn4k8F1 — Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) August 12, 2019

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., but it’s still unclear where on airport property it took place.

Officials have not released the man’s name, but Tolison spoke to many people at the airport who knew him and are devastated by his death.

