Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — The High Point Police Department is searching for a missing 1-year-old, Legend Masir Goodwine.

Goodwine is a black male, approximately two feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange tank top, and carrying a Ninja Turtle blanket.

There is allegedly one abductor who is unknown, but described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen traveling southbound from High Point in a gold 2000 Acura with the NC license tag number FES4626.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the High Point Police Department immediately at (336) 883-3224.