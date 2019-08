JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — A church deacon in Johnston County was shot and killed inside his home hours after Sunday worship.

Alvin Demetrus Harris, 50, is in jail without bond accused in the murder, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris is accused of killing Vondell Bethune, 66. The pair were second cousins and lived together in a house on Buffalo Road in Selma.

Bethune was a deacon at White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church in northern Johnston County.

