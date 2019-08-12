Dunkin’ ready for fall with earlier seasonal faves

(CNN wires) — Dunkin’ is proving it’s never too early for pumpkin spice… the coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup.

Featuring favorites like pumpkin flavored coffees, donuts, and muffins.

Dunkin’ also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts, munchkins, and the cinnamon sugar pumpkin signature latte.

The Fall inspired array of goodies officially launch August 21.

But eight restaurants across the U.S. are celebrating a week early.

They are rebranding from “Dunkin'” to “Pumpkin” and will serve free Pumpkin flavored coffees on Wednesday.

Dunkin’ hasn’t revealed the participating locations yet… But the first letters of seven of the cities spell out the word “Pumpkin.”