Former state trooper dies in Duplin County crash

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was in the process of relocating back to the area died in a fatal crash Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at 5:50 a.m. on NC Highway 903 at Old Camp Road west of Magnolia.

Michael Murphy, 32, of Wallace, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire car. His stepfather, Otis Shannon Maready, 46, of Georgia, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Trooper J.R. Benton says Murphy ran a stop sign while traveling north on Old Camp Road.

Maready, who was employed as a trooper with the NC Highway Patrol from 2001-2012, died at the scene. Murphy received serious injuries and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Baltazar Meza, 38, of Magnolia was the driver of the second vehicle, a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup. He was traveling west on NC Highway 903.

After making impact, both vehicles traveled off the right shoulder and overturned, Benton said.

Meza was treated and released at Vidant Duplin in Kenansville.

Murphy was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Benton said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash and all three people involved were wearing seatbelts.