GoFundMe exceeds goal to raise money for blue-green algae awareness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family who suffered the loss of their three dogs after swimming in a pond contaminated with blue-green algae.

The campaign’s goal was to raise $2,000, however it has already raised more than $3,000.

Organizers of the GoFundMe say that they want to get signs placed in front of all contaminated bodies of water to prevent the incident from happening again.

Melissa Martin took her dogs, Abby, Izzy, and Harpo to play in a local pond last Thursday. She says after she took them home to give them a bath the dogs began seizing. She rushed them to the emergency vet, but it was too late.

If you would like to donate to this cause, click here.