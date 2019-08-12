Heinz offers to help reformed ‘Ketchup Thief’

By
Associated Press
-
0
Heinz Ketchup (Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Heinz is offering to help a person who fears that the theft of a bottle of ketchup has led to bad luck.

The thief took a bottle from a New Jersey restaurant. But when the person got into a car accident and experienced other misfortunes, he or she returned two bottles to the eatery, with a note of apology. The note said the theft of the ketchup was the worst thing the person had ever done, but he or she was seeking to do something “risky.”

- Advertisement -

Heinz offered on Twitter to pay for the damage from the car accident if the thief contacted the Pittsburgh-based company.

The company said: “Heinz makes you do crazy things.”

Heinz posted Friday that it found the person whose identity it has promised to protect.

You Might Also Like