Hurricanes sign GM Don Waddell to 3-year extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed team president and general manager Don Waddell to a three-year contract extension.

Owner Tom Dundon announced the signing Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

- Advertisement -

The 60-year-old Waddell had been mentioned as a candidate for the Minnesota Wild’s GM vacancy. He has been with the organization since 2014, and the Hurricanes made their first playoff appearance in a decade during his first season as the team’s full-time GM.

Dundon says Waddell’s “leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization.”

He was the Atlanta Thrashers’ GM from 1998-2010.