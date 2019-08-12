Make your small screen debut in paid commercial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Marty Siu Casting is looking for people to be extras in a commercial. It will be filming in Wilmington August 17 & 18 and September 7 & 10.

Pay rate is $50.00 for half a day, up to 6 hours and if you’re kept longer than 6 hours, pay rate will be $10.00 an hour.

Marty Siu is looking for the following:

Saturday, August 17: 30 ribbon cutting extras

Sunday, August 18: 4 Architects and 3 Coffee Shop Patrons

Saturday, September 7: About 30 Town Citizens and a few Soccer Parents

Tuesday, September 10: A few Construction Workers

If you’re interested in being selected, email Marty Siu Casting at extrasLOB@gmail.com. Include your name, contact information, current sizes, and a current photo.

Make sure to put in the subject line the date/role you’re interested in. Ex: AUG 17 RIBBON CUTTING, or AUG 18 COFFEE SHOP, or SEPT 7 CITIZEN or SEPT 10 CONSTRUCTION WRKR.