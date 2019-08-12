Man accused of spiking wife’s drink with methamphetamine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faces several charges, including malicious secret assault, after he allegedly spiked his wife’s rum with methamphetamine.

Michael Kirkum, 47, who investigators say is a validated gang member, allegedly put the drug in a bottle of rum after his wife asked him for a divorce.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said the drink tasted bitter and later went to the hospital after she couldn’t sleep for the day.

Brewer said she tested positive for the drug at the hospital.

When sheriff deputies went to speak with Kirkum at the home on Saturday, he came out allegedly armed with a gun. Brewer said Kirkum dropped the gun and ran, but was caught.

Kirkum is also charged with two counts of child abuse because two children were standing at the glass front door when Kirkum came out with the gun.

Kirkum is being held under a $25,000 bond.