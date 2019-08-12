NHCS’s Title IX committee announces new director

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County School’s Title IX committee announced a new director with roots in the Port City and a history of work with Title IX cases.

Attorney Jarelle Anthony Lewis will begin in September as the committee’s director. The committee plans to define it’s mission and complete the review of two policies related to prohibition against discrimination, harassment, and bullying and it’s procedure.

Board of Education member Nelson Beaulieu says Lewis is the perfect fit for this community.

“He’s receiving reports right now,” Beaulieu said. “He’s doing Title IX work right now. He’s doing what we’re asking him to do. He’s an expert in Title IX law and, when we saw his resume and we met with him, he’s just the type of candidate that jumped off the page.”

Beaulieu says Lewis is currently doing Title IX work at Dickinson State University in North Dakota. He says Lewis was also a New Hanover High graduate.