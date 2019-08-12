Rideshare service for kids coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Uber and Lyft have been in the Cape Fear for a number of years, soon they’ll be joined by a ridesharing service that caters to children.

It’s called GoKart, which was started in the Raleigh area a few years ago by a single mom.

- Advertisement -

It’s for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

The company says the drivers go through a rigorous investigation process and many are daycare workers, nannies, or mothers.

“All the drivers have child care experience, they’re 7-year background checked, they are referenced checked, DMV checked and drug checked,” founder Stacy Shannon told our affiliate WTVD in 2016.

The app is expected to launch in Wilmington soon.

Tonight on WWAY, we’ll speak with the company’s Wilmington manager as well as parents about this new service.