BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a suspicious fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Kody Devin Medford, of Supply, is wanted for first degree arson and second degree arson related to an incident that happened Sunday on High Point Avenue in Calabash.

Anyone with information should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.