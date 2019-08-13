Assistant fire chief accused of embezzling from Brunswick Fire Department

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The assistant fire chief who also serves as treasurer of the Brunswick Fire Department is accused of embezzling funds.

David Heath Porter, 31, of Whiteville is charged with 32 counts of embezzlement and 32 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report on the missing funds, after being notified by the Board of Directors of the Brunswick Fire Department.

The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division investigated the reported allegations and obtained information leading to numerous criminal charges against Porter.

Porter was taken into custody.

He posted a $235,000.00 secured bond. He will appear in court Tuesday.