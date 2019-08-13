Big crowds turns out for first Health Hacks seminar at WWAY

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Have you been feeling sluggish lately, or maybe just looking for a healthier way? The WWAY Event Center was the place to be last night, and it was packed.

Everybody was invited to the first edition of our seminar series Health Hacks: A healthier Wway in partnership with the Brunswick Wellness Coalition.

After signing in at the Event Center, children, families, parents and grandparents learned about living a healthier lifestyle and how to jump start their metabolism by avoiding sugars and volunteering to cook up new recipes.

Thomas Barker was one of the participants, who was excited to be there and learn something new.

“Just sitting at home is not going to expand your base of knowledge, which basically determines your lifestyle,” Barker said. “So get out there, do some things, attend events like this and take in what you can and ask questions.”

If you weren’t able to make it out last night you can check out next month’s seminar on quick and healthy recipes on September 9.

