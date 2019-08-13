Carolina Beach town council to look at beach nudity laws

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is considering making changes to its nudity laws after receiving a complaint about beach goers.

One resident said he is seeing too much skin at the beach. Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson said the person wrote a letter about it to Carolina Beach Town Council.

Now, town council is taking another look at their public nudity ordinance.

Mayor Joe Benson said an unidentified person was offended when they saw someone they thought was inappropriately dressed. That person wrote a letter to council saying the indecent exposure ordinance was in violation.

Benson said, per the law, buttocks are not considered nudity.

“Yeah. Men or women wearing thongs…and as I said, you know according to the state, buttocks are not considered nudity…so where are we on that, we’ll work it all out tonight,” Benson said.

Benson said town council will meet tonight to make sure they are in compliance with the state law.