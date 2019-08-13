Demolition of Sears wing at Independence Mall starting soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first phase of work to redevelop Independence Mall in Wilmington will get underway in the coming days.

According to a news release from Brookfield Properties, work will soon begin to demolish the former Sears building and wing.

Dick Sporting Goods Superstore will replace a portion of the former Sears wing. An open-air streetscape area facing Oleander Drive will replace a portion of the existing mall with new dining and retail merchants.

In the same area of the center, three new buildings will be constructed in the parking lot along Oleander Drive that will be the future locations for several new-to-market restaurants.

Brookfield said they anticipate completing the redevelopment by the fall of 2020. The company anticipates announcing new leases in the coming months.

In 2017, Rouse Properties, a subsidiary of Brookfield Properties, began the process of planning and permitting for the redevelopment of the mall.