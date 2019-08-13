Investigation underway after man found dead in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the East Arcadia area of Riegelwood.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue arrived at a home in the 200 block of Bowen Blanks Drive for a cardiac arrest on Monday morning.

Deputies found Kris Andrey Bryant, 49, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says this does appear to be a random act of violence.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact investigator V. Jacobs at (910) 640-6627.