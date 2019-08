WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, they received a shotspotter alert just after 12:00 p.m.

Police responded to the 200 block of Meares Street, where EMS took a man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything, call Wilmington Police or use text-a-tip.