NCDOT will not continue Cape Fear Crossing Project at this time

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will not continue planning and design work on the Cape Fear Crossing highway-bridge project at this time.

The department had initially considered six different corridors for the project that would have connected U.S. 17 and Interstate 140 in Brunswick County to U.S. 421 near the Port of Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

After collecting public input at well-attended open houses and public hearings earlier this year, the NCDOT had planned to select a preferred corridor by the end of the year.

The decision to halt efforts on this project comes after the draft State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) was released this month. In the STIP, the project did not score well enough to receive construction funding.

This project can be considered for a future transportation improvement plans, if it is submitted by the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. It would then be scored again by local transportation officials and NCDOT and compete with other projects for funding. The department will be releasing the next draft STIP in February 2022.