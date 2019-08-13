Skateboarder killed on U.S. 17 near Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man was hit and killed while riding his skateboard on U.S 17 Monday night in Brunswick County.

It happened just before 8:45 p.m. near Goodman Road, which is about 2 miles south of Leland.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, Gregory Lindsay Jr., 27, was riding a skateboard southbound on U.S. 17 in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say a truck driven by Florence Stanley was heading north on U.S. 17 and hit Lindsay.

Lindsay died as a result of the injuries. There were no injuries to the occupants of the Toyota pickup truck.

Investigators say no charges will be filed against Stanley.