A$AP Rocky convicted of assault by Swedish court

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (CNN) — US rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault and handed a conditional sentence after a street brawl in Stockholm.

The performer and two members of his entourage were convicted by a Swedish court on Wednesday, following a confrontation in the Swedish capital on June 30.

Stockholm District Court said in its ruling that the performer’s claim of self-defense had been rejected.

“The defendants have claimed that they acted in self-defense. Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack. Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

Swedish public prosecutor Daniel Suneson had argued during the trial that the artist and the two other men — David Rispers and Bladimir Corniel — assaulted the victim by kicking and beating him with a whole or part of a glass bottle while he lay on the ground.