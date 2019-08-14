Brunswick County duo wanted on numerous animal cruelty charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and woman who allegedly abandoned their animals and left them without food.

According to warrants, a total of 19 animals were found. 5 were cats, 13 were pit bulls, and one was a miniature pinscher. Two of the pit bulls were found dead.

Investigators are searching for Dawn Marie Collins, 40, and Jeffrey Wayne Grainger, 38, both of Calico Court near Leland.

They are each wanted on 19 counts of cruelty to animals and 19 counts of abandonment of an animal.

According to warrants, the suspects ‘unlawfully and willfully did intentionally deprive’ the animals of ‘necessary sustenance’ and ‘without justifiable excuse’ abandoned the animals.

The abuse allegedly happened between August 7 and August 13.

If you know where they are, contact Sgt. Bradley at (910) 754-8204 or 911.