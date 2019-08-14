Leland Police searching for two drivers wanted in gas theft

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department hopes you can identify two suspects who filled up their cars and left without paying.

It happened at the GoGas Station on Village Road on May 13 at 8:00 pm.

Police said one suspect was in a gold Mercedes-Benz four door sedan and the other car is a convertible Ford Mustang with black graphics down the sides.

One of the suspects can also be seen removing his license plate from the Mustang and covering his head with a towel.

If you know anything, call Det. Hutt at (910) 332-5009 or ehutt@townofleland.com.