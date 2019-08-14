Luncheon kicks off 33rd annual BB&T Jamboree

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The 33rd annual BB&T Football Jamboree week kicked off on Tuesday afternoon at the coaches luncheon.

The events brings together all ten head coaches and their staffs to talk about their teams leading up the Jamboree on Friday night. The event has grown exponentially throughout its history giving high school coaches a chance to see how their teams will perform on the field in a game like environment.

“That Jamboree does a great job of providing you with a Friday night atmosphere that’s true,” says Hoggard head coach Craig Underwood. “It lets your team have a chance to experience what the real things feels like, before it’s the real thing.”

BB&T Jamboree Schedule

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

First Scrimmage will begin at 5:30 p.m.

1. South Brunswick vs. Hoggard

2. South Columbus vs. New Hanover

3. Wallace-Rose Hill vs. West Brunswick

4. Whiteville vs. Laney

5. North Brunswick vs. Ashley