Month-long road closure starts in front of middle school

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Less than two weeks before classes at Williston Middle School begin, a nearby intersection is closed due to a major drainage improvement project.

Officials said the closure at 10th Ann Street could last up to four weeks depending on a number of factors, such as weather conditions.

- Advertisement -

A Wilmington city spokesman said the city has been planning with Williston board members for more than a year to close the street.

The city told WWAY News the project will alleviate flooding issues. The closure runs from the intersection of 10th and Ann street to the southern entrance to the city’s fitness center.

We’re told the $550,000 project will go towards re-routing drainage around the school, and installing larger pipes to prevent flooding at the building.

Related Article: StarNews Media Life Expo to bring Jane Seymour to Wilmington

The new location of the pipes will also make the system easier to access.