No charges filed in deadly shooting of Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — No one will face charges in the fatal shooting of a Wilmington man this summer. Instead, had the victim lived, he would have been charged.

That’s according to a news release from New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David.

Savyor Cromartie, 19, was shot in the 200 block of S. 11th Street in June.

David said detectives from the Wilmington Police Department have been investigating the events before, during, and after the incident. After a careful review of the conduct of everyone involved in this shooting, David said his office has determined that no one will be charged.

David said had Cromartie lived, he would have ‘faced numerous criminal offenses for the events of that day.’

Cromartie’s mother, Shalonda Vaughn and several of his associates have been charged in connection with this incident.

Shalonda Vaughn is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Vandarian Candy is charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.

James Chase is charged with first degree kidnapping and two counts of promote prostitution

Jacob Chavis is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Treyquan Corbett is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Walter Kinlaw is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and first degree kidnapping.

The district attorney says the shooters identity is not being released at this time, along with other details of the incident, to protect the integrity of the pending criminal cases.