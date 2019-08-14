Steve Matthews, ‘The walkin’ man’s friend’ dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community is mourning the death of a well-known business owner in Wilmington.

Family and friends have confirmed Steve Matthews, the president of Matthews Motors Wilmington has died.

Matthews is known as “The walkin’ man’s friend.” According to the Matthews Motors website, after working many years for a large franchise Steve Matthews decided to open his own dealership. In 1994 he opened Matthews Motors Clayton with 3 cars and a boat. The Matthews Motors Wilmington branch opened in 2017.

The company posted a statement on Facebook that confirmed Matthews died on Tuesday night.

“Steve was a pillar in the Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, and Wilmington communities of which he invested in 25 years of service by supporting local business,” it reads in part. “We respectfully ask that you keep the Matthews family – Dale, Tyler, and Morgan in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

In December of 2017, WWAY’s Hannah Patrick interviewed Matthews and his employees about their mission to empower women in the car industry with the “Grease Monkey Lady Gang.”

