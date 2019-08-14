Wilmington Police partner with businesses to promote safe driving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are working with several businesses to promote safe driving, just in time for a new semester at UNCW.

Cpl. Adam Schwartzel says officers are saturating South College Rd. between Wilshire Blvd. and Oriole Dr.

He says this is the highest crash area in the city, and a big problem is distracted driving. Several businesses like McDonalds and Network Realty have posted messages encouraging drivers to be safe.

Police are pulling people over, not to issue tickets but to remind drivers to be safe.

“This stretch is especially bad because you have so many businesses and side parking lots that all come up to South College,” Cpl. Schwartzel said. “So when you have heavy traffic, four lanes going in each direction, and all these little businesses and parking lots on the side, you’ve got a lot of traffic coming from every different way.”

Schwartzel says they have been issuing warnings for things like expired registration and equipment violations, and they will continue to hold this program two or three times per week.