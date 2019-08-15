Cape Fear Museum to close for two weeks for hurricane repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a year after Hurricane Florence, the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is finally getting repairs for damage from the storm. But to do the work, it will have to close for a couple of weeks.

The Cape Fear Museum will temporarily close on Saturday, August 24, through Monday, September 9.

- Advertisement -

“The shoulder season between end of summer and the start of school field trips has been selected to complete critical repairs needed at the Museum,” Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience during our two-week closure but look forward to reopening with all of our spaces fully functional and ready to welcome visitors and school groups throughout the fall and winter.”

According to a news release, crews will do repairs on all three floors. The work includes replacing drywall, carpeting and ceiling tiles, resealing windows and painting. Museum exhibits including the Giant Ground Sloth and Simmons Sea-Skiff will be covered and protected while work takes place in the lobby area.

Educational programming including Little Explorers, Discovery Lab, Engineering Challenge, Planetarium Films and more will resume at Cape Fear Museum upon reopening. Click here for information regarding upcoming programs.

The Museum reopens on Tuesday, September 10, and will resume normal visitor hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Museum is closed on Mondays from Labor Day to Memorial Day.