CFCC to offer kids free back-to-school haircuts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Need to get your kid a haircut before school starts? How would you like to get it for free?

Cape Fear Community College will offer free back-to-school haircuts for school-aged children (K-12) next Monday through Thursday at its new barber school location at 108 Walnut Street in Wilmington.

According to a news release, Deginald King, lead instructor at CFCC’s barber school, is excited to welcome the young guests to his working classroom.

“Everyone wants to look their best on the first day of school,” King said. “We’re glad to help and it will be wonderful practice for our students.”

CFCC says there are a limited number of customer parking spaces available in front of the building. However, a visitors lot is located at 2nd and Walnut streets, and metered parking spaces are located adjacent to the barber school.

Haircuts are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Haircuts are available for both boys and girls. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call (910) 362-7692.