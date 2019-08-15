Cowboys called to corral bulls on the loose in NC

WEDDINGTON, NC (WBTV) – Some people living in Union County, North Carolina found runaway rodeo bulls running through their neighborhood.
Officials say the rodeo bulls got loose from their home in Stallings about three weeks ago.
In order to get the bulls safely out of the street, residents called in some cowboys from Statesville. The cowboys told the neighbors that this wasn’t the first time they have been called in for something like this.
The Weddington Mayor Elizabeth Callis says she’s been getting calls since then.
She says she has gotten about 12-15 calls total from people who live there, saying they’d spotted the bulls in places around town.
She says the owners were making every attempt to get them, finally cornered the bulls there and brought them to safety.