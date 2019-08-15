Oleander Chick-fil-A plans location remodel, bigger drive-through line

By Ashley Morris, StarNews Staff

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — According to plans submitted to the City of Wilmington, Chick-fil-A at Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive hopes to remodel.

Plans show the location has proposed a “brand remodel,” as well as plans to expand their service area, update the kitchen space and add a second lane to the drive-through.

The service area inside the restaurant will expand by nearly 400 square feet and the building will get all new HVAC units, a new roof, concrete curbs, sidewalks and ramps. The parking lot will be repaved.

