Raleigh man sentenced in deadly Surf City crash

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Raleigh man will spend at least three years in prison for for causing a deadly crash in surf city that killed a mother and severely injured her toddler.

Travis Luckinbill, 21, pleaded guilty to felony serious injury by motor vehicle and felony death by motor vehicle.

In October, Robin Blankenship, 28, and her two year old son were heading west on highway 50 when luckinbill crossed the center line and hit them head on.

Robin died at the scene and her child had a skull fracture.

Luckinbill’s blood draw revealed THC, MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and other drugs in his system.