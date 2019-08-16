Cape Fear Realtors tour upside of lower performing schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County School leaders tried a first-person approach today to get out good news about some of the district’s lower performing schools.

They hosted Cape Fear Realtors on a tour of the campuses today.

Cape Fear Realtors president-elect Tony Harrington said they got to sit and watch a violin performance at Snipes Academy. They also got to see the language program at the International School at Gregory.

“There was such a dynamic and robust language emerging program,” Harrington said. “To think now that students have the ability at a young age to learn Mandarin and Spanish and then when they go into high school, they are already several grades ahead of schedule.”

New Hanover County School board member Stefanie Adams said the realtors got to see what makes some of the schools in the district much more than the score they received on a report card.

“Most of them are considered low performing schools C, D, and F score cards,” Adams said.

That is exactly why Adams wanted to let the local realtors tour Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, Snipes Academy of Arts and Design, The International School at Gregory, Williston Middle School, and Sunset Park Elementary School.

“The programs that are offered at the schools are amazing and the exposure that the students are getting into a lot of different career paths in elementary school is incredible, so we want people to understand that that one day of testing does not reflect what’s going on in the school,” Adams said.

For families looking to buy a new home, Harrington said education is key.

“We sell homes,” Adams said. “We sell communities, and it’s important for us to understand what school offerings are out there, so that’s why we’re here.”

He said they want to be able to give their clients more than what is just on that score card.