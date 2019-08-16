J. Michael’s Philly Deli to celebrate 40th year anniversary

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS) — Another local restaurant is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone. J. Michael’s Philly Deli is celebrating its 40th anniversary this Sunday, and they want you to join them by bringing in items for their Children’s Domestic Services Drive.

Owners J. Michael Hutson, and Lou Nieper told us they’re excited to celebrate 40 years of service in the community.

We’re told those who donate formula, clothes, non-perishable food, or other body supplies for the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services of Wilmington, will receive half of a cheesesteak, and a coupon.

“Well the hospitality of our staff and the longevity and the quality of the food, it’s always consistent, and its marvelous food,” Hutson said.

J. Michael’s 40th anniversary celebration is Sunday from 4-7 p-m at the Hanover Center across from the Independence Mall in Wilmington.

“It’s just been hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 40 years. When we started we had no idea whether we’d be around the next year, so here we are,” Lou Nieper said.