Kentucky thieves abandon vehicle after stealing peroxide instead of gasoline

KEAVY, KY (WKYT) — Deputies say three Laurel County thieves thought they stole gasoline from a property, but they learned the hard way that they took something else.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Dustin Napier, 28-year-old Natosha Bryant and 33-year-old Timothy Storms were arrested after going into a garage in the Keavy community looking for gasoline after their vehicle broke down.

Deputies say the suspects instead stole peroxide.

“I guess when they put it in their vehicle they could not get their vehicle going, so they entered a gated area and pushed their vehicle off the roadway and onto this person’s property and left it,” Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said.

