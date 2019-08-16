Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach nominated for ‘South’s Best’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is much to love about southeastern North Carolina. That’s why Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach have been nominated to be recognized as the “South’s Best.”

The Wilmington and Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau says Southern Living magazine recently launched its annual “South’s Best” contest for 2020. For the second year in a row, Wilmington has been nominated for South’s Best City. Wrightsville Beach is on the list for South’s Best Beach Town for a third straight year.

Voting is now live through Sept. 16.