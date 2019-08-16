WWAY 5th Quarter: August 16, 2019

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The stands were packed on Friday night for the 33rd annual BB&T Jamboree, but mother nature had other plans. The jamboree was delayed multiple times before it was canceled just before 7:00 p.m.

BB&T Director Jodi Griffin told us it was a decision that was not taken lightly, but after discussing it with coaches and officials they cancelled the event for player safety. We spoke with one player who told us his feelings on the jamboree being cancelled.

“It was a bummer that we didn’t get to play,”said Hoggard senior Patrick Tootoo. “It’s my last year and I was looking forward to playing in front of the county.”

The first week of the high school regular season is August 23rd.