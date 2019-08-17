16th annual Leland Under The Lights car show shines even in the rain

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Saturday’s rain could not stop the 16th annual Leland Under The Lights car show.

The annual car show took place in Brunswick Forest near Lowes Foods.

The event featured a variety of amazing classics, exotics, and even more modern cars from today’s era.

Car show participant Randy Rackley told us that it did not matter what today’s weather was. He was still participating rain or shine, like many other car enthusiasts.

“A lot of these guys, especially guys that are in this kind of weather are willing to drive their cars rain or shine. My wife and I have some that we don’t drive in the rain, but this one we have owned for 33 years and we drive it everywhere, rain or shine, it does not matter,” Rackley said.

The car show also awarded over 15 trophies, including for best in show, most unique, and club participation.