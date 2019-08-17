‘Everybody’s favorite breakfast place’ is open for business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The landmark dining restaurant known as “Everybody’s favorite breakfast place” in Monkey Junction is back open. If you want to eat like a local or enjoy country comfort, Sawmill Restaurant has it all.

Six weeks ago, a kitchen fire forced the restaurant to shut its doors. The owner’s wife Judi Davis says the couple was away on vacation back in July in South Africa when the news broke that their restaurant was burning.

“My husband and I were in South Africa and I received a text message from my brother at 5 o’clock in the morning over there,” Davis said. “He asked ‘What was the address of our shopping center?’ and When I told him he said ‘I’m sending you a link to WWAY news and look at it. I woke my husband up and I said ‘Our shopping center is on fire and our restaurant is burning.”

Davis says, after keeping their doors shut for so long, the couple was worried they’d lose their business.

“We were more worried our customers would look for other places to eat,” Davis said. “But, finding out that some of these customers that are sitting at the counter are people who ate here the morning of 4th of July … we’re just so thrilled that they’ve come back.”

Davis says, when doors opened at 6 a.m. Saturday, people were outside waiting to dine in. Staff dressed in red t-shirts with firefighter helmets and suspenders as a thank you to the first responders.