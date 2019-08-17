Florence bicyclist killed in crash with van

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in Florence County Thursday night.

They said a bicyclist was killed on Highway 403, also known as Brockington Street, in the Timmonsville area of Florence County.

Troopers said a Dodge Ram van was traveling south on the highway. The bicyclist was also traveling south.

According to troopers, the van hit the bicyclist.

The driver of the van was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured. The person on the bicycle was injured and taken to McLeod Hospital and pronounced dead.

