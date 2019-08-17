More than 2,000 backpacks handed out to kick off school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Area churches held their 6th annual back to school bash at the Martin Luther King Center to help kids get ready for the upcoming school year.

The community back to school free book bag event was held Saturday.

Parents and students gathered in the MLK Center to receive school supplies including notebooks, pens, pencils and backpacks.

Volunteer, Maya Cowan told us why it’s important to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

“It’s so important because if children don’t have access to good school supplies then they can’t focus, or they might not have a sturdy backpack to use. So I think it’s really important for us to give back and help those around us who are less fortunate,” Cowan said.

Volunteers helped stuff more than 2,000 book bags for the back to school bash!

Free hair cuts were also offered for the students attending.