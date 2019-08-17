Soggy move-in day for Seahawks Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The start of fall semester is right around the corner for University of North Carolina- Wilmington students. Some freshman are eager to start their college experience.

Upperclassman welcomed them into the Seahawk family with ease Saturday, despite the heavy rain.

Freshman Kira Thomas says the move-in volunteers cleared her packed car faster than she could realize what was happening and, fortunately, she was able to stay dry through the process.

Thomas says UNCW brings her closer to her grandparents and other new opportunities.

“Like meeting my roommates and finding new things to do because in New Jersey we can’t do all the kayaking and paddle boarding,” Thomas said. “I really want to try all that and get a lot of outdoor time.”

Thomas says she plans to study biology with an interest of pursuing a career in the medical field.

Good luck Kira and all students returning to the classroom this semester.