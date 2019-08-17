South Carolina woman killed with butcher knife during argument

CALHOUN FALLS, SC (WSOC)- A woman has been killed with a butcher knife during an argument inside a South Carolina home.

News outlets report the Abbeville County coroner’s office was called to a home in Calhoun Falls around 11:30 p.m. Friday about a domestic stabbing incident.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jessica Ekholm tried to cut her husband with a pocket knife and he retaliated by killing her with a butcher knife. The man, whose name was not released, was taken by medical helicopter to Anmed Health Medical Center for treatment and later released.

