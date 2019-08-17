Two hit by pickup truck in Marlboro County, one person killed

Car accident (Photo: MGN)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WDPE) — Two people were hit by a pickup truck Friday night on Highway 15-401 near William’s Motel in Bennettsville, according to officials in Bennettsville.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on US-15 when the driver struck two pedestrians, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One person was taken to the hospital, the other died as a result of their injuries, LCpl. Southern said.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said he will release the man’s name when he notifies his next of kin.

