Two hit by pickup truck in Marlboro County, one person killed

Two people were hit by a pickup truck Friday night on Highway 15-401 near William’s Motel in Bennettsville, according to officials in Bennettsville.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on US-15 when the driver struck two pedestrians, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One person was taken to the hospital, the other died as a result of their injuries, LCpl. Southern said.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said he will release the man’s name when he notifies his next of kin.

