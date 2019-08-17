Wilmington Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- According to the Wilmington Fire Department, a call came in for a reported kitchen fire around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning.

Units responded to 1509 Little John Circle Apartment 103, and made a quick offensive attack to get the fire under control. The fire was contained to the stove top.

It was determined that the cause of the fire was from cooking french fries in a pot of oil.

No injuries were reported, and the residents are able to remain in the apartment.