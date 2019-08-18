Crews respond to balcony fire at Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire and New Hanover County Fire got a call about a fire at a multi-family home Sunday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 11:45 a.m at 1119 Matteo Drive, building three.

Wilmington Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Tom Robinson says crews found a sprinkler controlled balcony fire on the third floor.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to improperly discarded smoking material in a flower pot on the balcony.

Robinson says there was minor damage to the vinyl siding of the building, chair and pot.

No injuries were reported.