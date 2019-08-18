J. Michael’s Philly Deli celebrates 40 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — J. Michael’s Philly Deli celebrated 40 years Sunday at their original location in the Hanover Center. The restaurant wanted to celebrate the big day by giving back to the community.

Donations for children were accepted for the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services in Wilmington. After donating, guests were able to enjoy a Philly Cheesesteak, but not just any Philly.

They could choose between two 79-foot cheesesteaks, either chicken or beef.

Renee Barnhill is one of many regulars who has been coming to J. Michael’s since the eighties.

“It’s been a local place for so long, they haven’t changed, you can come and get the same great food,” Barnhill said. “And my son, he used to come here when he was a little boy, probably 8-10 years old, we started bringing him here, and he lives in Charlotte now, and he drives from Charlotte to come here and eat.”

J. Michaels has been open for business since August 1979. One of the owners…Lou Nieper says it is hard to believe they have been doing this for forty years.